Edmonton Elks add A.C. Leonard, 5 others to practice roster

A.C. Leonard is back with the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL club added the veteran defensive lineman and five other players to its practice roster Saturday.

Leonard spent last season in the Alberta capital when he tied for the team lead with a career-high 12 sacks.

The 32-year-old from Palatka, Fla., has also spent time with the B.C. Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks since first entering the league back in 2015.

Leonard has 280 defensive tackles, 51 sacks, eight forced fumbles and an interception in 108 regular-season games.

Edmonton also signed American defensive back Myles Brooks, American wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., National kicker Campbell Fair, American defensive lineman John McCartan and American offensive lineman Eric Miller to the team’s expanded practice roster.