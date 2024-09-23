September 28 – Wellings of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Wellings of Calgary, Talk to the Experts at 12 pm on QR Calgary.

This week on Talk to The Experts on QR Calgary, we talk with retirement living innovators of Wellings of Calgary, getting ready to open soon! Wellings is active retirement living re-imagined for a new generation of adults 55 plus. In recognition of Seniors Day, we shed light on our trailblazers and this new model.

Join the community builders and innovators from Wellings, on Saturday at 11, as they shed some light on this new transformative model of living.

For more information, visit their website: Wellings of Calgary | A Vibrant 55+ Community