Family of inmate who died in Nova Scotia jail starts legal action against province

Relatives of a 60-year-old man who took his own life in a Nova Scotia jail after long periods of confinement in his cell have launched a lawsuit against the province.

The wife and sons of Richard Douglas Murray are alleging in Nova Scotia Supreme Court that staff at the jail failed to monitor him properly and ensure he wasn’t spending “unreasonable and unsafe” amounts of time in his cell.

The allegations, described in a Sept. 12 notice of action written by lawyer Devin Maxwell, have yet to be tested in court.

According to letters Murray sent from the jail to his wife, Mary Hendsbee, he seldom was able to leave his cell at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility due to staff shortages.

Murray’s letters describe conditions in the jail as “total cruelty.”

According to an autopsy report, Murray was found by other inmates hanging in his cell on Jan. 15, a bedsheet tied around his neck.

The report said that the day before, Murray had been assessed for suicidal thoughts and was returned to his cell.

At the time, Murray had been awaiting trial for nine months after his arrest on charges of pointing a firearm and uttering threats at his home near Antigonish, N.S. — charges he intended to vigorously contest in court.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.