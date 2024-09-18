B.C. Mountie discharged from RCMP after breaching public trust, pursuing teen

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey Mountie who broke public trust and pursued relationships with two vulnerable women including a troubled teen, is no longer an employee of the RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark with RCMP E Division Headquarters confirmed Cpl. Peter Leckie was administratively discharged from the force on July 31.

In January, Leckie received an 18-month conditional sentence followed by one year of probation after he pleaded guilty in 2023 to three counts of breach of trust for accessing confidential files unrelated to his policing duties, without authorization.

2:36 Sentencing hearing for RCMP officer accused of preying on vulnerable women

Leckie was suspended from the RCMP without pay after he was charged with breach of trust and fraud in June 2022. He was accused of using his position of authority to engage in intimate relationships with young women, both on and off duty.

Story continues below advertisement

During a sentencing hearing last December, the court heard Leckie abused his power to search police databases for information on a 19-year-old sex worker and her mother.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He then showed up at their home under false pretenses in January 2014 to “test the waters” in pursuing a sexual relationship with the teen.

The victim told the court she had just entered the sex trade and been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and PTSD when she first met Leckie, who was also aware the teen’s father had recently been murdered.

2:58 Sexual misconduct hearing ordered for VPD sergeant

“Over the course of seven years, he maintained two relationships and made approximately 100 inquiries into police databases which he knew were not for legitimate law enforcement or duty-related purposes,” Justice Grace Oh said in her sentencing decision.

Leckie apologized in court during sentencing, stating he was “profoundly sorry” and that “layers of trauma” influenced his actions.

Story continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old dedicated 13 years of his life to the RCMP but said he failed to recognize the toll that service took on his mental health, and that he has since been diagnosed with PTSD.

Until his discharge, Leckie remained suspended from the RCMP without pay or allowances and was set to face a code of conduct board in February 2025, a hearing originally scheduled to take place this past June.

A conduct hearing for internal discipline could have included Leckie’s dismissal from the force, but Clark said one was not held in his matter.