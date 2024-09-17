Menu

Crime

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2022 Winnipeg homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police say a suspect has been charged in a summer 2022 homicide.

Shara Shelby Lynn Harper, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of James Monaghan, 74, whose body was found at a Sherburn Street home on July 29 of that year.

Harper remains in custody.

