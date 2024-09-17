Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2022 Winnipeg homicide

Winnipeg police say a suspect has been charged in a summer 2022 homicide.
Shara Shelby Lynn Harper, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of James Monaghan, 74, whose body was found at a Sherburn Street home on July 29 of that year.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Harper remains in custody.
Winnipeg police say death of 74-year-old being treated as homicide
Comments