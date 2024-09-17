Menu

Weather

Stormy Manitoba weather sparks tornado warnings, but no touchdowns: meteorologist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Rain falls in this file photo. View image in full screen
Rain falls in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Monday saw stormy weather throughout southern Manitoba — even setting off a few tornado warnings — but an Environment Canada meteorologist says nothing touched the ground, aside from rain.

Justin Shaer told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the region got a good dump of rain, between 20 and 30 millimetres worth.

“It spread from pretty much the Morden area and Killarney all the way east to the Whiteshell and (the) Ontario border,” Shaer said.

“A little low-pressure system below us in the Dakotas that was causing this. We did get some storms that were tornado-warned, even, but we did not get any reports of anything.”

The type of storm the region experienced, he said, is more common in the summer months but it does happen as we move into fall, especially when it’s still this hot out.

Inevitably, though, a fall cool-down is on the horizon, but Shaer said overall, the rest of September should be “pretty nice” in southern Manitoba.

“After this system, we’ll still have some decent fall whether with highs in the high teens and overnight lows in the single digits,” he said.

“But at least the high single digits. We’re not looking at anything crossing that zero threshold any time soon.”

