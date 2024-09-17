Menu

Canada

‘Mishap of some kind’: Man dead after construction accident at Ontario Place

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
Man dead after Ontario Place construction accident
WATCH: Man dead after Ontario Place construction accident. Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports.
Toronto police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified after a man died at a construction site at Ontario Place on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. at Ontario Place, where work is underway to redevelop the site.

The person’s injuries were initially said to be life-threatening but in an update, police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said the man was injured by construction equipment, although it’s not clear what equipment was being issued.

Toronto Fire told Global News there was a “mishap of some kind” where they were working with a “lifting device” that fell onto a worker. The worker suffered “crushing injuries,” fire officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

