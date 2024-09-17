‘Mishap of some kind’: Man dead after construction accident at Ontario Place

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified after a man died at a construction site at Ontario Place on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. at Ontario Place, where work is underway to redevelop the site.

The person’s injuries were initially said to be life-threatening but in an update, police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said the man was injured by construction equipment, although it’s not clear what equipment was being issued.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto Fire told Global News there was a “mishap of some kind” where they were working with a “lifting device” that fell onto a worker. The worker suffered “crushing injuries,” fire officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement