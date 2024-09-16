Menu

Crime

RCMP warn of armed person with ‘dangerous intent’ in southeast New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 8:18 pm
1 min read
An emergency alert has been issued in New Brunswick warning people to watch out for someone carrying a gun in the province’s southeast.

RCMP say in a social media post Monday evening they are searching for a person reported to be carrying a firearm with dangerous intent.

Police say the person was last seen in the Salisbury and Moncton area.

They don’t specify if the person is male or female.

Police say the person would be driving a silver, mud-covered Ford F150 pickup, possibly with a Nova Scotia licence HDC 958.

They warn not to approach the person, and to call 911.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

