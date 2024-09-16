RCMP warn of armed person with ‘dangerous intent’ in southeast New Brunswick

An emergency alert has been issued in New Brunswick warning people to watch out for someone carrying a gun in the province’s southeast.
RCMP say in a social media post Monday evening they are searching for a person reported to be carrying a firearm with dangerous intent.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police say the person was last seen in the Salisbury and Moncton area.
They don’t specify if the person is male or female.
Trending Now
Police say the person would be driving a silver, mud-covered Ford F150 pickup, possibly with a Nova Scotia licence HDC 958.
They warn not to approach the person, and to call 911.
- Suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt faces federal gun charges
- Kingston, Ont., man faces murder charges in connection with encampment killings
- Man charged in Gaudreau brothers’ deaths had blood-alcohol level over legal limit
- Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC will be back in court in December
Comments