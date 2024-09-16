Regina’s newest proposed permanent shelter met with pushback

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a permanent emergency shelter has remained a top discussion point for Regina residents and city council.

Back in June, Regina city council shot down plans for a proposed shelter on Albert Street in the north central neighbourhood.

Now months later, the topic has resurfaced with a new location in sights at 1600 Halifax St., better known as the Eagles Club.

The news came out late Friday afternoon and it is something that came as a surprise to neighbours in the area who say the location just isn’t right.

The next day, the team at LK Auto Collision began a petition against the location decision. They reference the Oskana Centre, a facility helping federal inmates transitioning back into society and a playground for the Ranch Ehrlo Society across the street.

“People think it’s a great location because its tucked away in a corner and you don’t have to look at it and I think that’s wrong,” Bobby Krznar, the owner of LK Auto Collision said.

“It’s not being received well, and not in a sense that people are against providing shelter for houselessness out there. Don’t twist that around the other way. We absolutely want to help people like that in that situation.”

Krznar feels the previously discussed location was a great place for a shelter.

“I think they should revisit that Albert Street location on the fact that more people are made aware and more people have to wake up and look at it. (Hopefully) more people will get on board and help do what they can to do something about homelessness.”

Krznar said having more people seeing the reality of homelessness is important.

“Let’s make a change as opposed to tucking it in a corner that’s not that busy of a street.”

Peter Gilmer with the Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry said the city is in desperate need of a permanent shelter, especially with the harsh winter conditions, but notes that extra care will be needed to make the location work.

“I do think that there are some real strengths to the location in terms of some of the services that are in the area,” Gilmer said.

“I do think though that services in the area are going to need additional supports as well. We need to make sure that the human service resources are in place in the neighbourhood but it’s very important that we do have this shelter in place.”

The topic will be discussed at this week’s executive committee, before going to city council on Sept. 25. The team at LK Auto will speak and present their petition at Wednesday’s meeting.

While the Eagles Club remains operational, they would not provide a comment but indicated discussion amongst their executive team on the recent announcement from the city will take place tonight.