Winnipeg men face murder, kidnapping, extortion charges: police

Two people are in custody facing murder, kidnapping, and extortion charges in connection with Winnipeg’s 30th homicide of 2024, police say.

Officers were first called to the 300 block of Bridge Lake Drive on the evening of Sept. 10 about a missing man who had allegedly been abducted. Three days later, investigators found a body in a Bristol Avenue home.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Zeyad Shammo, from Ontario. Police, with the help of the tactical support team, arrested two suspects who were known to the victim.

Sonny Balemba and Robert James Chaykowski, both 26, have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and extortion. Chaykowski also faces four counts of failing to comply with a release order.