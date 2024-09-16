Canadiens want to be ‘in the mix’ for playoffs after years of rebuilding

Send this page to someone via email

After three years near the NHL’s basement, the Montreal Canadiens want to fight for a playoff spot this season.

Whether or not that means actually reaching the post-season, general manager Kent Hughes isn’t ready to predict. But the organization’s stated goal ahead of training camp this week is to be “in the mix” until April.

“I want us to be in the race, more long-term,” Hughes said Monday before the Canadiens’ annual season-opening golf tournament at Club Laval-sur-le-Lac. “I can’t predict whether that means until the last game, I can’t predict whether we’ll make the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, for us to progress, to move forward, the players need to gain experience as a team in games that matter.”

Training camp for the 2024-25 campaign begins Wednesday as the Canadiens look to avoid missing the playoffs in four straight seasons for the first time in the storied franchise’s history.

And excitement for the Habs is building in Montreal after an active off-season.

The Canadiens added former 40-goal scorer Patrik Laine to a young core that is locked up long-term. The team also boasts several top prospects coming down the pipeline, some hoping to crack the NHL lineup this fall.

Vice president Jeff Gorton hopes the days of rebuilding and worrying about where the Canadiens finish in the draft lottery are in his rear-view mirror.

“I think that as the season progresses and it gets after the trade deadline, we’re still in there, playing meaningful games, competing for a spot,” Gorton said to define being “in the mix.”

“We’ve had a few years where we’ve picked (fifth overall) a couple times here, first,” he added. “It’ll be nice to see if we can move it along.”

On top of the off-season moves, Montreal’s youthful roster continues to develop.

Winger Juraj Slafkovsky and captain Nick Suzuki, in particular, made significant strides last season while playing on the top line with Cole Caufield.

The 20-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in 2022, quieted critics with a second-half surge, tallying 20 goals and 30 assists in 80 games to earn an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension.

Suzuki, 25, proved he has the chops of a true No. 1 centre with career highs of 33 goals and 77 points in 82 games.

The Canadiens will get a boost down the middle with the return of Kirby Dach, who underwent season-ending knee surgery just two games into the 2023-24 campaign.

There’s also defence prospects Lane Hutson — who put on a show at Canadiens prospect games against Toronto over the weekend — Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom trying to break into the NHL as rookies.

“We have a ton of elements,” Suzuki said. “Our forward group is super deep from top to bottom, I think we know we’re going to surprise a lot of people in that way. And we got a lot of young D that are going to make big strides.

“There’s a lot of optimism in the group and in the dressing room, so I think we’re in a really good position right now.

Montreal finished 32nd, 28th and 28th overall in the last three seasons, climbing from 55 points to 76 in that span. For reference, the last team to qualify for the playoffs last season — the Washington Capitals — had 91 points.

The Atlantic Division could also prove to be a gauntlet. Florida hoisted the Stanley Cup last spring, and Boston, Toronto and Tampa Bay are perennial playoff teams. Meanwhile, Ottawa, Buffalo and Detroit are optimistic about taking a similar leap as Montreal.

But Suzuki says the Canadiens welcome any doubters.

“The position that we’re in now, we’re really trying to make the playoffs and show what kind of team we are,” Suzuki said. “I think we’re being slept on pretty hard right now — I like that position.

“The guys are fuelled by that, and I think everyone’s ready to go.”

A bounceback season from Laine could go a long way in helping that cause.

The Canadiens acquired Laine and a second-round draft pick from Columbus in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris.

Laine may possess one of the most dangerous shots in the league, but the 26-year-old hasn’t surpassed 30 since 2018-19.

Last season, he tallied six goals over 18 games in a year he sustained a clavicle injury and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to prioritize his mental health.

“It’s not a secret that the last couple years have been a little tough, but I think it’s just great to get this new opportunity with this team. That’s something I was hoping for,” Laine said. “I feel like they’re building something special here.”

The Canadiens open the regular season at the Bell Centre on Oct. 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They’ll play six pre-season games beginning next Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.