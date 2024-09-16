Menu

Canada

Former CFL offensive lineman Fairbrother passes away at age 51

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Ben Fairbrother has died. View image in full screen
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Ben Fairbrother has died. File / Global News
Ben Fairbrother, an offensive lineman who was selected second overall in the 1997 CFL draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has died. He was 51.

Both the Riders and B.C. Lions, the CFL teams Fairbrother played for, confirmed his death via social media. Although the cause of death wasn’t divulged, Fairbrother reportedly died in a motorcycle accident late last week in Edmonton.

Fairbrother joined the Riders following his collegiate career at the University of Calgary. He spent four seasons with Saskatchewan, starting 20-of-58 regular-season games.

Fairbrother joined the Lions as a free agent in 2001, appearing in 37 regular-season games before retiring after the 2003 campaign.

Most recently, Fairbrother was an offensive line coach with the Edmonton Huskies, a junior football team.

“Ben joined the Wildcats four years ago and quickly became an integral part of our team,” the Huskies wrote upon their team website. “His dedication, expertise and kindness touched everyone who worked with him.

“He was not just a valued colleague but a mentor to our players as he previously played in the CFL with both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the B.C. Lions. Ben’s contributions to the Wildcats were invaluable and his legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Fairbrother is survived by his wife, Tanya, and their two daughters, Ella and Georgia.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

