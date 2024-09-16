Former CFL offensive lineman Fairbrother passes away at age 51

Send this page to someone via email

Ben Fairbrother, an offensive lineman who was selected second overall in the 1997 CFL draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has died. He was 51.

Both the Riders and B.C. Lions, the CFL teams Fairbrother played for, confirmed his death via social media. Although the cause of death wasn’t divulged, Fairbrother reportedly died in a motorcycle accident late last week in Edmonton.

Fairbrother joined the Riders following his collegiate career at the University of Calgary. He spent four seasons with Saskatchewan, starting 20-of-58 regular-season games.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fairbrother joined the Lions as a free agent in 2001, appearing in 37 regular-season games before retiring after the 2003 campaign.

Most recently, Fairbrother was an offensive line coach with the Edmonton Huskies, a junior football team.

“Ben joined the Wildcats four years ago and quickly became an integral part of our team,” the Huskies wrote upon their team website. “His dedication, expertise and kindness touched everyone who worked with him.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was not just a valued colleague but a mentor to our players as he previously played in the CFL with both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the B.C. Lions. Ben’s contributions to the Wildcats were invaluable and his legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Fairbrother is survived by his wife, Tanya, and their two daughters, Ella and Georgia.