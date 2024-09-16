Strong earthquake recorded off B.C.’s North Central coast

See more sharing options

A strong earthquake was recorded off B.C.’s North Central coast on Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck about 275 kilometres northwest of Port McNeill around 2:22 p.m.

It hit at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from the earthquake.