Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1st teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee case gets 15 months probation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man'
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
WATCH: Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man – May 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.

The girl, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was 13 at the time of the alleged December 2022 attack on Kenneth Lee, was credited for 15 months of effective pre-trial custody and will serve another 15 months of probation under an Intensive Support and Supervision Program.

Justice David Stewart Rose says the sentence reflects that the teen has taken accountability for her actions by pleading guilty, and experienced institutional malfeasance while in custody, such as being forced to strip naked during searches.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police have alleged Lee, who was 59 and living in the city’s shelter system, died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls.

Click to play video: 'Memorial honours man killed in Toronto ‘swarming’ incident and others experiencing homelessness'
Memorial honours man killed in Toronto ‘swarming’ incident and others experiencing homelessness
Trending Now

Seven other teens who were between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time were arrested and charged in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Three others pleaded guilty in the case – two to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm – while another four are set to stand trial next year — three for second-degree murder and one for manslaughter.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices