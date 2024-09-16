Menu

Crime

Man dead after York Police carry out search warrant at Toronto condo building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 8:56 am
1 min read
An SIU truck parked at the scene on Monday after a man died following a fall from a balcony at an apartment where police had been executing a search warrant. View image in full screen
An SIU truck parked at the scene on Monday after a man died following a fall from a balcony at an apartment where police had been executing a search warrant. Don Curran / Global News
A man is dead after York Regional Police officers executed a search warrant at a condo building in Toronto’s west end early Monday, police say.

York Regional Police said their officers were at Sherway Gardens Road, near Evans Avenue, in Toronto at around 5 a.m.

There was “an interaction” with a 21-year-old man, police said.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in life-threatening condition following his  fall from a balcony.

Get daily National news

In an update from York Regional Police, the man was pronounced dead.

Ontario’s police watchdog, The Special Investigations Unit, was notified and is now investigating the conduct of York Regional Police officers in the incident that resulted in a man’s death.

There is no word on why exactly York Regional Police needed to carry out a search warrant in Toronto.

The SIU said it will release more information soon.

A York Regional Police cruiser parked at the scene in Toronto on Monday. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser parked at the scene in Toronto on Monday. Don Curran / Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

