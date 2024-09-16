Man dead after York Police carry out search warrant at Toronto condo building

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead after York Regional Police officers executed a search warrant at a condo building in Toronto’s west end early Monday, police say.

York Regional Police said their officers were at Sherway Gardens Road, near Evans Avenue, in Toronto at around 5 a.m.

There was “an interaction” with a 21-year-old man, police said.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in life-threatening condition following his fall from a balcony.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In an update from York Regional Police, the man was pronounced dead.

Ontario’s police watchdog, The Special Investigations Unit, was notified and is now investigating the conduct of York Regional Police officers in the incident that resulted in a man’s death.

There is no word on why exactly York Regional Police needed to carry out a search warrant in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said it will release more information soon.