Canada

Federal foreign interference inquiry to resume with public hearings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 7:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Foreign interference: Growing confusion, contention over alleged meddling in Canada’s Parliament'
Foreign interference: Growing confusion, contention over alleged meddling in Canada’s Parliament
WATCH: Foreign interference: Growing confusion, contention over alleged meddling in Canada's Parliament – Jun 17, 2024
The latest phase of a federal inquiry into foreign interference is set to kick off on Monday with remarks from commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue.

Several weeks of public hearings will focus on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and key government officials took part in hearings earlier this year as the inquiry explored allegations that Beijing tried to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Click to play video: 'RCMP commissioner urges ‘caution’ on naming alleged foreign state colluders'
RCMP commissioner urges ‘caution’ on naming alleged foreign state colluders
Hogue’s interim report, released in early May, said Beijing’s actions did not affect the overall results of the two general elections.

Story continues below advertisement

The report said while outcomes in a small number of ridings may have been affected by interference, this cannot be said with certainty.

Trudeau, members of his inner circle and senior security officials are slated to return to the inquiry in coming weeks.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

