Chiefs, dignitaries gather on Treaty Four grounds to celebrate 150th anniversary of signing

Hundreds gathered in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., Sunday to mark the milestone of the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty Four.

According to Indigenous leaders, the treaty signed by their ancestors is the formalization of the relationship between the Indigenous People of Canada and the Crown.

Many dignitaries attended, including Premier Scott Moe and Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty. Various First Nations Chiefs spoke to the importance of treaty, including Chief Lynn Acoose of Zagime Anishibek First Nation, one of the Treaty Four nations.

“When we signed the treaty, we brought all of our laws and beliefs with us, so it’s also a sacred agreement. The treaty is really about our relationship and how we agreed to live together under peaceful co-existence,” she said.

Mirasty handed out King Charles III coronation medals to many of the chiefs, who shared their stories with those in attendance. The event took place in a tent on Treaty Four territory, where the treaty was signed in 1874.

Former chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Parry Bellegarde, said when retelling history it is important to remember the darker chapters, like the Indian Act, enacted in 1876, two years after the treaty was signed.

“We couldn’t leave the reserve without a permit until 1951, didn’t have access to a lawyer until 1951. We didn’t have a right to vote in Canada’s elections, federal or provnicial elections until 1961,” Bellegard said.

“The Indian Act was a way of colonizing and controlling our people and it’s still here, we have to keep working to the full implementation (of the treaty), according to the spirit and intent, not the legalistic interpretation,” he said.

Current AFN Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nipenak said keeping the past in mind is crucial, but the only way to move forward is together.

“Understanding our shared history, we do have history with each other and understanding that we have a future, as many have said here today – a shared future. How do we get back to get that? And how do we come to the table to talk about these really tough issues? I know that they’re not always comfortable issues, but they’re so important that we have them and we speak together,” she said.