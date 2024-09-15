4 people charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby, B.C. death

Police in British Columbia say four people have been charged with manslaughter more than a year after a man died in Burnaby.
The province’s integrated homicide team says 19-year-old Ryan Nagy was found with life-threatening injuries in a home on June 29, 2023 and died at the scene.
A second victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.
A statement from investigators says four people in their twenties have now been charged with manslaughter and forcible confinement.
Police say all four will remain in custody until their first court appearances.
Court records suggest those are set to take place next week.
