Crime

4 people charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby, B.C. death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victim of deadly Burnaby home invasion identified'
Victim of deadly Burnaby home invasion identified
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 30, 2023) The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a Burnaby, B.C., home invasion that occurred Wednesday, June 29, 2023. IHIT believes 19-year-old Ryan Nagy was targeted in the incident, which left him dead and a woman taken to hospital with injuries. – Jun 30, 2023
Police in British Columbia say four people have been charged with manslaughter more than a year after a man died in Burnaby.

The province’s integrated homicide team says 19-year-old Ryan Nagy was found with life-threatening injuries in a home on June 29, 2023 and died at the scene.

A second victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement from investigators says four people in their twenties have now been charged with manslaughter and forcible confinement.

Police say all four will remain in custody until their first court appearances.

Court records suggest those are set to take place next week.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

