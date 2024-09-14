Menu

Canada

Canada’s Newman, Arop secure 3rd-place finishes at Diamond League track event

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2024 6:55 pm
1 min read
Alysha Newman, of Canada, makes an attempt in the women's pole vault during the Diamond League final 2024 athletics meet in Brussels, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Alysha Newman, of Canada, makes an attempt in the women's pole vault during the Diamond League final 2024 athletics meet in Brussels, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. AP Photo/Frederic Sierakowski
Canada walked away with some hardware at the Diamond League track and field competition Saturday.

Alysha Newman finished third in women’s pole vault, while Marco Arop did the same in the men’s 800-metre race.

Newman won a bronze medal in her event at the recent Paris Olympics. Arop grabbed silver at the same distance in France last month.

Australia’s Nina Kennedy, who captured gold at the Summer Games, again finished atop the podium. Sandi Morris of the United States was second.

Newman set a national record when she secured Canada’s first-ever pole vault medal with a bronze at the Olympics with a height of 4.85 metres. The 30-year-old from London, Ont., cleared 4.80 metres in her second attempt Saturday, but was unable conquer 4.88 metres on three attempts.

Arop, a 25-year-old from Edmonton, finished the men’s 800 metres with a time of one minute 43.25 seconds. Olympic gold medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya was first with a time of 1:42.70.

Middle distance Edmonton track star on the rise

Djamel Sedjati, edged out by Arop for silver in Paris last month, was second 1:42.87

© 2024 The Canadian Press

