Crime

Son charged with 1st-degree murder after dad found on Sunshine Coast trail

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 7:14 pm
1 min read
IHIT investigating suspicious death on Sunshine Coast
WATCH: We're learning more about Henry Doyle, the victim of what police are calling a suspicious death on a Sunshine Coast logging road on Saturday. Kristen Robinson reports – Sep 27, 2023
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father.

Jackson Doyle will remain in custody until his first court appearance.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 58-year-old Henry Doyle was found seriously injured on Klein Lake Forest Service Road in Egmont on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

He had been riding his dirt bike, which was found nearby.

Despite emergency first aid, he did not survive.

“IHIT’s investigative team has remained committed to this investigation over the past year,” Cpl. Chase Smith of IHIT said in a statement.

Those who knew Henry told Global News last September that he was a successful businessman who was very kind and generous.

He was also the president and chair of the board of directors of the Dental Industry Association of Canada.

“Henry’s death is a great loss to all who knew and loved him,” the association said in a statement. “We offer our deepest sympathies to Henry’s family and friends, and to his peers and colleagues in the Canadian Dental Industry. Henry will be truly missed.”

He was also the president and founder of Heaps and Doyle, a Vancouver-based company that provides dental practice business advice and consulting services.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

