‘It was wild:’ Small Winnipeg business receives invite to Emmy Awards

Send this page to someone via email

It was your typical March day in Winnipeg and Amber Nemeth was minding her own business — literally, her business is called HayMad & Co. — when she found something in her spam folder.

It was an invite to the Emmy Awards.

“The company that does all the gifting suites for award shows like this reached out to us via email wanting our Be Kind products and originally just in the gift bags for the nominees and presenters,” she said.

But Nemeth didn’t buy it at first.

“I originally thought it was a scam. Especially in this day and age. So I did go down a rabbit hole for quite a while just to prove this actually is legit,” she said.

When she learned the invite was real, Nemeth said her team jumped on the opportunity, eventually being offered a spot in the gifting suite.

Story continues below advertisement

A rush of planning ensued.

“It was wild, you know. What of our Be Kind product did they want? It was our black Be Kind hoodie, and then they also wanted our corduroy tote bag in there as well,” she said.

View image in full screen Kate Flannery, known for her role as “Meredith Palmer” in The Office US, stops by HayMad & Co.’s booth on Sept. 13, 2024, two days before the Emmy Awards. Amber Nemeth

Both of those products are a part of HayMad & Co.’s “Be Kind Collection,” from which a part of the proceeds go towards mental health organizations. Though, the small business is paying out of pocket to be there.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The planning didn’t stop there.

“I was making sure we had enough product, what sizes do we bring, you know, all that ballpark stuff that you’re trying to just wrap around your head,” she said.

Nemeth said she also had to make sure she had enough stock leftover for when she got back home, especially if any of the products went viral.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a lot. And then just a logistical issue to get it down (to Los Angeles), too.”

Now Nemeth is in L.A., preparing her booth at the Emmys’ venue.

She’s star-struck by who may be sporting her goods.

“I’m super pumped for Jeremy Allen White is coming. The Bear is probably my favorite show. But yeah, there’s a ton, a ton of people and I just can’t even wrap my head around it,” she said, noting actors from the Office, Grey’s Anatomy, the Crown, Stranger Things and other fan favourites would be there.

Nemeth said she’s only seen one other company not from L.A. itself, and is honoured to represent her hometown.

“We would not be here without the support from back home and in Winnipeg and in Canada too,” she said.

The 76th Emmy Award ceremony will take place on Sept. 15 this year.