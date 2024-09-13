Menu

Canada

New Brunswick RCMP dispute death of Indigenous man was wellness check gone wrong

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
The sign outside the RCMP station in Elsipogtog First Nation. View image in full screen
The sign outside the RCMP station in Elsipogtog First Nation. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News
New Brunswick RCMP are disputing claims that the recent shooting death of an Indigenous man in mental distress happened during a police wellness check.

Assistant commissioner DeAnna Hill, commander of the New Brunswick RCMP, says that information is inaccurate.

On Monday, the RCMP said two officers responded to a report of an armed man in mental distress at a home in the Elsipogtog First Nation, where one Mountie shot the man after the other failed to subdue him with a stun gun.

Erin Nauss, director of the Serious Incident Response Team, says she understands the initial interaction on Sunday was not what the RCMP would call a wellness check, but she says the police oversight agency will conduct an investigation to “determine all of the facts.”

Meanwhile, a statement from an Indigenous group that works with the RCMP said they weren’t told about the deadly incident until it was too late, and the group described the Mounties’ initial role at the scene as a wellness check.

As well, New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has described what happened as a wellness check gone wrong.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

