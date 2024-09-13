Menu

Canada

Calgary’s water pipe repair ahead of schedule: ‘Can actually see the finish line’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2024 9:19 am
1 min read
Calgary water restrictions could be lifted sooner than expected
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 12, 2024) The second round of water restrictions in Calgary is set to be lifted earlier than expected. As Elissa Carpenter reports, if all goes according to plan, water supply could be back to normal in a couple days.
Calgary’s mayor says repairs on a troubled water main are ahead of schedule in Calgary.

The massive Bearspaw South Feeder Main in the city’s northwest burst in June, forcing the city to ban outdoor water use and urge Calgarians to use their toilets, showers, washing machines and dishwashers less.

A second round of repairs and restrictions that began in late August were slated to be completed Sept. 23, with water rationing to end three days later.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek told reporters that work is a week ahead of schedule.

But she says the water restrictions will remain in place until at least Sept. 22 so the pipe can be flushed and the water quality tested.

She also said one of two reviews into the feeder main break is expected to be completed in October.

“We are expecting construction on the Bearspaw South feeder main to be completed this weekend. That’s a week ahead of schedule,” Gondek said Thursday.

“This new construction timeline means you will only need to keep conserving water for about 10 more days. We can actually see the finish line now.”

Calgary residents face rainy weather amid water restrictions
© 2024 The Canadian Press

