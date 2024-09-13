Calgary’s water pipe repair ahead of schedule: ‘Can actually see the finish line’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s mayor says repairs on a troubled water main are ahead of schedule in Calgary.

The massive Bearspaw South Feeder Main in the city’s northwest burst in June, forcing the city to ban outdoor water use and urge Calgarians to use their toilets, showers, washing machines and dishwashers less.

A second round of repairs and restrictions that began in late August were slated to be completed Sept. 23, with water rationing to end three days later.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek told reporters that work is a week ahead of schedule.

But she says the water restrictions will remain in place until at least Sept. 22 so the pipe can be flushed and the water quality tested.

She also said one of two reviews into the feeder main break is expected to be completed in October.

“We are expecting construction on the Bearspaw South feeder main to be completed this weekend. That’s a week ahead of schedule,” Gondek said Thursday.

“This new construction timeline means you will only need to keep conserving water for about 10 more days. We can actually see the finish line now.”