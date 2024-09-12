Harm-reduction vending machines removed from Vancouver Island hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has removed vending machines that dispense harm-reduction supplies from outside a number of Vancouver Island health-care facilities

The machines dispensed a variety of free equipment, including naloxone kits, drug testing kits, injection kits, glass pipes, and safe sex supplies.

Premier David Eby ordered a review of the program last month after BC Conservative candidates criticized the machines on social media.

The government says the kiosks have been removed while that review is underway.

“What I see is a government that has lost control of this entire handling of the crisis,” BC Conservative Nanaimo-Lantzville candidate Gwen O’Mahoney said.

“They don’t even seem to know what they’re doing or why they’re doing it or who’s in charge or the cost of delivery or the impact.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the machines were placed outside of healthcare facilities with the goal of lessening the public health impact of drug use.

“Our issue is to get it right. We’re looking at and reviewing it,” he said.

“The items that are in the vending machine, we want to ensure that people have access to health care and public health.”

The “Care and Connection Kiosks” were installed outside emergency departments in Victoria, Nanaimo and Campbell River last October.

At the time, health officials said the machines had the advantage of operating 24/7 and, because of their anonymity, being accessible to people who might not otherwise seek materials to use drugs safely because of stigma.