Over $1M in drugs seized in ‘one of the largest’ busts in Edmonton police history

Handguns, vehicles, cash and more than $1 million worth of illicit drugs were seized in what Edmonton police call one of the largest — if not the largest — busts in the service’s history.

Members of Edmonton’s drug and gang enforcement section (EDGE) began their inter-provincial investigation in December 2023.

Police allege three men were involved in drug trafficking, which included transporting drugs in and out of Alberta as well as distributing them throughout Edmonton. A storage location for the drugs was found in a central Edmonton high-rise apartment, according to police.

On May 9, police searched three homes and four vehicles and say they seized 66 kilograms worth of drugs. The following items were seized:

55.7 kg of methamphetamine, worth approximately $250,650

8.7 kg of cocaine, worth approximately $696,000

2.5 kg of fentanyl, worth approximately $300,000

83.5 grams of heroin, worth approximately $28,400

20 kg of buffing agent

Five handguns, three of which were loaded at the time of seizure and two of which had defaced serial numbers. Two were also reported stolen in Saskatchewan and Alberta, and one originated from the U.S.

Four vehicles with hidden compartments

Approximately $20,000 in various currency

View image in full screen Upwards of 66 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized in what Edmonton police call one of the largest drug busts they have ever done. Courtesy / EPS

“This investigation is believed to be one of the largest, if not the largest, seizures of controlled substances in EPS history,” said Staff Sgt. David Paton of the EDGE section.

“Intercepting this huge volume of extremely harmful street drugs before they wreak havoc in our city is a rewarding outcome for our investigators, who have worked tirelessly for months on this operation.”

Edmonton police said on Thursday that Jesse Koble, 29, is facing 27 charges, Mitchell Steeg, 31, is charged with nine offences, and Steven Santillana, 34 is charged with two offences. Police said all 38 criminal charges are drug and firearms-related.