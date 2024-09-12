15-year-old killed after driving car into power pole, tree: N.S. police

Nova Scotia’s Stellarton Police Service says it is investigating after a 15-year-old was killed driving a car that crashed into a power pole and a tree early Thursday.
Police said the crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Bridge Avenue, near MacKay Street.
“A vehicle travelling westbound on Bridge Avenue, had left the road,” police said. The vehicle struck a power pole and then a large tree.
A 15-year-old driver died at the scene, police said.
Bridge Avenue is closed until further notice.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected (by) this tragedy,” police wrote in a post on Facebook.
Several people reacted to the news commenting on the Facebook post.
One user wrote “So tragic thoughts are with the family.”
“What a horrible nightmare for the family. I’m so sorry to whoever you are and I hope you can all find a way through this,” another user wrote.
A third wrote “Heartbreaking!! condolences to the family.”
More to come.
