15-year-old killed after driving car into power pole, tree: N.S. police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia’s Stellarton Police Service says it is investigating after a 15-year-old was killed driving a car that crashed into a power pole and a tree early Thursday.

Police said the crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Bridge Avenue, near MacKay Street.

“A vehicle travelling westbound on Bridge Avenue, had left the road,” police said. The vehicle struck a power pole and then a large tree.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 15-year-old driver died at the scene, police said.

Bridge Avenue is closed until further notice.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected (by) this tragedy,” police wrote in a post on Facebook.

Several people reacted to the news commenting on the Facebook post.

One user wrote “So tragic thoughts are with the family.”

Story continues below advertisement

“What a horrible nightmare for the family. I’m so sorry to whoever you are and I hope you can all find a way through this,” another user wrote.

A third wrote “Heartbreaking!! condolences to the family.”

More to come.