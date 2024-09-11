Menu

Crime

Lac La Biche educational assistant charged in child pornography investigation

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 5:52 pm
2 min read
File photo of a person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
File photo of a person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. Sean Kilpatrick/ The Canadian Press
An educational assistant who worked for a school division northeast of Edmonton has been arrested and charged with having and sharing child porn.

The RCMP said Mounties in Lac La Biche were notified that a local man was believed to be in possession of child pornography and distributed it online.

Police said following a joint investigation between local officers and the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit, police searched a home on Wednesday and arrested a suspect later in the day.

Eric Sprecker, 24, from Lac La Biche, was charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The Northern Lights Public Schools (NLPS) division said it had been informed by RCMP that one of its staff members has been charged with the offences.

The division said the accused had been employed with the division as an educational assistant and out-of-school care worker at Vera M. Welsh Elementary School for two years but that is no longer the case.

Out of respect for the legal process and the privacy of those involved, NLPS said it would not comment further.

“We will be working closely with the school to ensure supports are available for students and staff who need them. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are always our top priorities and we are focused on providing them with the support they need at this time,” NLPS said in a statement.

Sprecker appeared before a justice of the peace and was released on bail with conditions. He is next scheduled to appear in court in Lac La Biche on Oct. 7.

The victim is not believed to be from the area, RCMP said.

Lac La Biche is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Bonnyville teacher accused of paying off student after sexual assault: Alberta RCMP'
Bonnyville teacher accused of paying off student after sexual assault: Alberta RCMP

News of the arrest came on the same day RCMP also revealed a teacher with Northern Lights Public Schools had been accused of allegedly paying off a student to stay quiet about their inappropriate interaction(s) that have led to sexual assault and sexual interference charges. The teacher and E.A. worked at different schools in the division.

