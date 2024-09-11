RCMP officer charged in connection with break-in at Banff hotel room with 2 women inside

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog says a constable with the RCMP’s Banff detachment has been charged in connection with break-in at a Banff hotel room two years ago.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it was directed to investigate the incident that unfolded “in the early hours” of Oct. 23, 2022.

“The incident occurred at a hotel room occupied by two adult females with whom (the) officer had socialized with earlier that evening,” ASIRT said.

“The evidence gathered during ASIRT’s investigation provided reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed.”

The police watchdog said the findings of its investigation were forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, which “was of the opinion that the evidence did meet their standard for prosecution.”

On Sept. 4, Garret Claxton was charged with break and enter. He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Canmore on Sept. 25.

“As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released,” ASIRT said.