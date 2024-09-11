Auto theft group caught after $3M in vehicles stolen from Toronto area: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton regional police have made a dent in auto theft crime with the dismantling of a car theft group wanted for the theft of over $3 million worth of vehicles from the Great Toronto Area, police say.

The investigation, dubbed Project Ninja, led to the arrest of four people, with four others wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

“Auto theft is more than simply stealing cars. The proceeds from stolen vehicles are funding organized crime that impacts the safety and well-being of all law-abiding residents,” Deputy Chief Jeff Hill said.

The Halton Regional Police Service started investigating the group of auto theft suspects in Halton Region and the GTA in May.

As the investigation progressed, police reported that a majority of the suspects were identified as Algerian nationals who had travelled to Canada.

Once in the country, the suspects resided in Quebec but relocated to the GTA, where they stayed in short-term rental accommodations.

Police say the suspects used the short-term rental as their temporary base to commit numerous reprogramming thefts, stealing vehicles over several days before returning to Quebec.

Toy Hauler RV that was used to conceal and transport the stolen vehicles.

On Aug. 24, Halton officers arrested three suspects in relation to the investigation. A Criminal Code search warrant was executed for a short-term rental in Oshawa, where additional evidence was located and seized, including a large Toy Hauler RV used to conceal and transport the stolen vehicles.

“This case clearly demonstrates that when it comes to organized crime and making money, these offenders know no boundaries and will evolve their techniques to avoid detection,” Hill said.

“There needs to continue to be a collective recognition that this is not just property crime, this is organized crime that is traumatizing and hurting people.”

Hill said thieves are becoming more willing to enter people’s homes in pursuit of cars, “shaking the community’s sense of safety.”

The group faces a combined 55 criminal charges related to theft and trafficking of stolen property.

The group in question is believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles worth around $3 million, but police say there are likely more cars stolen that have yet to be identified. At least 12 of the vehicles have since been recovered.

Hill said that while the method of stealing the vehicles is unique, the issue is not, with 869 stolen from Halton Region in 2024.

“While this represents a seven per cent decrease from this time last year, this is no cause to celebrate,” Hill said.

“Make no mistake, as long as the financial rewards outweigh the risk of getting caught, these crimes will continue. An informed public is a safer public, and we are safer when we work together.”

Hill encouraged the public to continue reporting suspicious behaviour, noting that reports from the public aided with their investigation.

Pictures of the suspects are posted on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.