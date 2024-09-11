Body of woman discovered in home bore marks of violence, Quebec police say

See more sharing options

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old woman whose body was found in a home about 55 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police were called to a residence on Tuesday afternoon in Ste-Julienne, Que.

Officers say the woman’s body bore marks of violence.

Sgt. Éloïse Cossette, a police spokeswoman, says an autopsy has been ordered to confirm how the woman died.

The provincial police crimes against persons unit has opened an investigation into the death.

Cossette says emergency services were called by a friend of the victim who had gone to check up on her and found her body inside the home.