Crime

New Brunswick illegal cannabis seizure ‘largest’ ever in Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Officials with New Brunswick’s Justice Department say they have made the “largest” seizure of illegal cannabis ever in Atlantic Canada.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin issued a statement today saying an assortment of products, including 432 kilograms of dried cannabis, were believed to be headed for more than 30 unlicensed dispensaries in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Peace officers with the department executed a search warrant on Aug. 30 at a residence in Moncton, N.B., and three people were later arrested.

A 53-year-old man from Markham, Ont., and two people from Scarborough, Ont. — a 45-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man —  are facing charges under the federal Cannabis Act and the Criminal Code.

Among other things, officers seized 8,000 pre-rolled cannabis joints, 1,600 edible products, 925 electronic vape products, 540 grams of hashish and $143,000 in cash.

Austin says illegal cannabis is unregulated and may not adhere to the strict quality control and labelling requirements of the Cannabis Act, putting users at risk.

In a news release, the Justice Department said the operation “is believed to be the largest cannabis seizure in Atlantic Canada.”

“This seizure will disrupt the distribution network of dozens of unlicensed cannabis dispensaries, not only in New Brunswick but throughout Canada,” Austin said. “This is crucial, as illegal cannabis contributes to and supports organized crime.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

