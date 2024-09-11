Decision to pull reggae, gospel awards from 2025 Junos sees concerns raised about inclusivity

Send this page to someone via email

Changes to several categories at the 2025 Juno Awards are raising concerns among musicians that Canada’s top music celebration is backtracking on inclusivity.

Jason Wilson, a two-time Juno nominee and adjunct professor in music at the University of Guelph, says a decision to remove the reggae category from next year’s Junos can only “ring alarms of racism.”

“There’s a lot of anger among us reggae folks,” Wilson said in a phone interview.

“While (the Junos) might be saying the right things about inclusion, in the very same breath they’re ditching reggae and gospel. How can this be reconciled?”

Wilson, who’s published a book on the history of Canadian reggae music, says the genre is intrinsically tied to the country and has had “a tremendous effect on the way all music was played in Canada.”

Jamaican immigrants brought the sound to Toronto in the 1960s and 1970s, he said, and within years its popularity made it essential for the city’s working musicians to know how to play reggae.

“I think there’s a very compelling argument that there’s no Drake and no Weeknd without reggae, that’s how foundational this music is to Canadian music at large,” he added.

Wilson suggested Junos organizers seemed to ignore that when they decided to sideline the category at next year’s ceremony.

In a letter obtained by The Canadian Press this week, the Junos told committee members of plans to put on “hiatus” reggae recording, children’s album, Christian/gospel album and international album of the year awards.

Junos organizers declined requests to detail or explain the changes, saying they will have “additional information to share in the next couple of weeks.”

That lack of acknowledgment has frustrated musicians and industry players who say Junos organizers at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences have opted to remain silent on major changes mere weeks before submissions open for the 2025 awards.

Some of those artists had planned to submit their latest albums to categories they now understand won’t exist in the work’s qualifying year.

K-Anthony, the most recent winner for Christian/gospel album, is one of those artists. His newest record is set for release in October, which would qualify it for next year’s Junos.

He said removing any specific Juno category reduces the diversity of genres the awards celebrate.

“I’m saddened,” added the musician, born Kevin Fowler.

“I’ve seen how (my win) has raised my profile. I didn’t take that for granted.”

His upcoming music video for the single “Blessing” even paid homage to the Junos in a way. In the background of one shot are the music awards he’s accumulated, Fowler said, including the Juno he won earlier this year.

“I was showing that I’m grateful,” he added.

“When you remove this category, it will impact the hope people would have gotten to strive and work for greatness.”

The Juno Awards frequently review the structure and composition of the event’s accolades and sometimes split an overarching genre into two categories – for instance, traditional and contemporary roots albums.

Last year, the Junos gave out awards in 47 categories, spanning music genres, as well as an award for comedy album and various technical prizes. The Grammy Awards, which the Junos are often compared to, handed out trophies in 94 categories.

Seven-time reggae nominee Ammoye noted that Juno recognition is about more than just winning.

Attention from a nomination alone has boosted her profile. Each year, national news outlets interview her at the Juno nominations media event in Toronto, and photographers capture her red carpet outfits at the Juno Awards ceremony.

Without a nomination, none of that media coverage is certain.

She also pointed to the incomparable value of a week of industry events leading up to the main broadcast.

“To be in the room with people that you wouldn’t otherwise … that’s an opportunity that I always look forward to, as well, to network with these people and rub shoulders and collaborate,” she said.

The Jamaican-Canadian musician, born Shernette Amoy Evans, said she’s hopeful the Junos plan a “recalibration” that will find another home for reggae artists.

“It’s shocking for me as well, but I’m not surprised,” she added.

“I feel that we do need a little bit of a shift and shakeup.”

Children’s duo Splash’N Boots, who’ve won two Junos, expressed shock over the decision to bump a category that just marked its 45th year at the awards.

“The children’s category is so important for children,” said Nick Adams, who performs as Splash.

“It inspires them; it’s their first taste of music. And removing the category, I feel like it takes away from the value of the music for children.”

His partner Taes Leavitt, known as Boots, added that having a children’s category at a big music awards show was a significant gesture.

“It validates the fact that kids’ music is important too, and this sort of takes that away,” she said.

Uncertainty over the fate of the categories also captured the attention of children’s entertainer Fred Penner, who has won four Junos.

“I would be disappointed, to say the least, if these categories are in fact being eliminated, as Canadian reggae, Christian and children’s recording artists already receive less support and recognition than their mainstream counterparts,” he said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“I look forward to the Juno Awards clarification as to what their long-term intentions are for these categories.”