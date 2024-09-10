Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defends sharing public policy plans at members-only UCP events

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
Alberta premier’s hospital reform plans raise concerns over access to services
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 31): Plans to reform health care in Alberta have raised concerns about potential reduced access to services such as abortion, medical assistance in dying, and in-vitro fertilization. The province's premier has suggested the possibility of transferring the operation of more rural hospitals to the Catholic health authority, Covenant Health. This proposal has prompted discussion and debate about the potential implications for Alberta's health care system. Global's Heather Yourex-West reports – Aug 31, 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is defending making a string of policy announcements at private United Conservative Party events, saying Albertans shouldn’t be surprised by her agenda.

When asked why she’s not offering the details to all Albertans, Smith says she regularly talks with them on her call-in radio show and says it’s no secret she takes guidance from party members.

She says Albertans shouldn’t be caught off guard by any of the laws her government plans to introduce when the legislature convenes in the fall.

Last month, Smith told a UCP town hall she could transfer the operation of some Alberta Health Services-run hospitals to third parties to create fear and competition as part of her health restructuring plan.

At similar events, Smith has offered details of provincial policing ambitions and said she’s waiting to pass controversial transgender policies before allowing into her caucus an Independent legislature member who has made disparaging comments about transgender youth.

When asked whether she’s worried about being seen to curry favour with her party’s right-wing base ahead of a November leadership review, Smith says Albertans shouldn’t be surprised by her policies because they are grounded in conservative principles.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

