Calendar

Crime

B.C. police watchdog asks for charges against Vancouver officer in 2022 shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 8:35 pm
WARNING: Some details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

B.C.’s independent police watchdog (IIO) has forwarded a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against one Vancouver police officer in connection with a shooting on the Downtown Eastside more than two years ago.

On May 5, 2022, Vancouver police officers responded to a complaint of an assault with a weapon at the Patricia Hotel on East Hastings Street.

At the time, Vancouver police said a man in his 40s confronted officers, an altercation ensued and shots were fired, and the man died.

The IIO says it has determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one of the officers may have committed offences concerning the use of force.

While the matter is with the Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case, the organization said in a statement.

In a statement, the Vancouver police said it respects “the jurisdiction of the Independent Investigations Office to review cases in which police use of force results in serious injury or death to a member of the public.

“We will await Crown’s independent assessment of evidence presented by the IIO. ”

Police confirmed that the officer involved in the incident is not “currently serving in an operational capacity.”

— with files from Rumina Daya

