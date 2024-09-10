Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. business community calls on politicians to provide details to grow economy

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 6:14 pm
2 min read
A West Vancouver woman was arrested for allegedly posting refunds totaling over $80,000 dollars at the business where she worked in the Summer of 2021. View image in full screen
A group of business leaders in B.C. say small businesses are struggling and there needs to be an economic plan put forward by all political parties as the election approaches. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Tuesday, B.C.’s business community leaders called on the province’s political leaders to ensure that any political party has a “clear and actionable plan that fosters economic growth, increases prosperity, ignites innovation, and upholds our province’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

Bridgitte Anderson with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said the last five years have been challenging for residents and businesses in British Columbia.

She said Vancouver only scored 14 out of 20 when compared to a group of peer cities.

“The report showed that we’ve been unable to translate our highly-skilled workforce and world-class post-secondary institutions into higher incomes,” Anderson said. “Meaning we have fewer higher-paid jobs and fewer high-performing companies and our productivity is in the bottom half of more than 100 global regions.

“These are concerning numbers.”

Anderson said the business community has come together because a strong economy is needed to solve affordability.

Story continues below advertisement

They are willing to work with any political party, she added.

Click to play video: 'New survey shows B.C. businesses struggling with economy and crime'
New survey shows B.C. businesses struggling with economy and crime

Jairo Yunis, director for B.C. and Western Economic Policy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said 41 per cent of small business owners in B.C. have not yet decided how they are going to vote in the upcoming election.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Who can blame them?” he said.

“Small business owners aren’t just undecided. They’re losing faith. Small business confidence in the provincial economy is now below its historic average according to CFIB’s business barometer.”

Yunis said two out of three small business owners said they would not advise someone to start a business in B.C. at this time.

“The message is simple,” he said. “This election is not just about choosing a government. It is about shaping the future of our economy, restoring confidence and ensuring all businesses have the opportunity to thrive and contribute to a prosperous British Columbia.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver businesses take extreme measures to fight retail crime'
Vancouver businesses take extreme measures to fight retail crime

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said on Tuesday that the province’s economy is strong.

“We’ve listened to the business community,” she said. “They told us they wanted the EHT (Employer Health Tax) lowered and we did that, so now only 90 per cent of businesses in the province actually pay the EHT, the rest don’t.

“We’ve also seen some significant private sector growth in B.C. and there’s a number of examples I can give you but just in August, we had over 9,800 new private sector jobs in B.C. So private sector is coming to B.C., they are interested in investing in B.C.”

Conroy said B.C. has one of the lowest small business taxes in the country.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices