Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of slain Quebec police sergeant pleased with coroner’s investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau'
Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau
RELATED - Thousands of police officers from across North America descended on Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Thursday to pay tribute to Sureté du Québec Sargeant Maureen Breau. The 42 year-old was killed in the line of duty last month. The mother of two was remembered as loyal friend, wife and a police officer full of potential. Global's Dan Spector reports. – Apr 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a murdered Quebec provincial police sergeant says it welcomes the recommendations of a coroner’s report into her death.

Maureen Breau’s relatives watched Tuesday’s news conference with coroner Géhane Kamel remotely, with a family spokesman saying they’re ready to turn the page.

Dominic Roberge, a provincial police officer and longtime friend of Breau and her husband, says the family’s major concern is that Kamel’s 38 recommendations will be shelved rather than dutifully considered by authorities.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Isaac Brouillard Lessard, a 35-year-old mentally ill man who was not taking his medication, stabbed Breau to death with a kitchen knife on March 27, 2023, before he was shot dead by police in his apartment building northeast of Montreal.

Trending Now

Kamel, who released her report into the deaths on Monday, said they could have been avoided had health-care workers communicated more closely with police and other colleagues in the health network.

Story continues below advertisement

Roberge told reporters after Kamel’s news conference at provincial police headquarters in Montreal that the Breau family is pleased with the work of the coroner and felt she listened to their concerns throughout the inquest.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices