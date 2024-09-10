Family of slain Quebec police sergeant pleased with coroner’s investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a murdered Quebec provincial police sergeant says it welcomes the recommendations of a coroner’s report into her death.

Maureen Breau’s relatives watched Tuesday’s news conference with coroner Géhane Kamel remotely, with a family spokesman saying they’re ready to turn the page.

Dominic Roberge, a provincial police officer and longtime friend of Breau and her husband, says the family’s major concern is that Kamel’s 38 recommendations will be shelved rather than dutifully considered by authorities.

Isaac Brouillard Lessard, a 35-year-old mentally ill man who was not taking his medication, stabbed Breau to death with a kitchen knife on March 27, 2023, before he was shot dead by police in his apartment building northeast of Montreal.

Kamel, who released her report into the deaths on Monday, said they could have been avoided had health-care workers communicated more closely with police and other colleagues in the health network.

Roberge told reporters after Kamel’s news conference at provincial police headquarters in Montreal that the Breau family is pleased with the work of the coroner and felt she listened to their concerns throughout the inquest.