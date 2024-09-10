‘Repossessed’: Paranormal investigators uncover some of Canada’s creepiest items

Send this page to someone via email

As humans, we’ve long had a fascination with paranormal activity and ghost stories; but what happens when a so-called “haunted object” starts to disrupt your life?

A new series on History, also now streaming on StackTV, is diving deep into the objects in our possession that give us more than just the creeps — these items, their owners claim, are downright cursed and, in some cases, very, very dangerous to their well-being.

Repossessed is led by Ottawa’s famed paranormal investigator Moe Sargi, psychic medium Leitreanna Brown and researcher Marika Simon. In the first season, they travel around North America (including several Canadian locales) to find objects that are supposedly causing strange and unexplained happenings.

When they find an item they believe to be sinister — a deadly antique bed or an ornate possessed mirror, for instance — they work to neutralize the often-spooky and unnerving issues these objects appear to be causing their owners and, in the most dire of cases, repossess the items and relocate them to an area where the team says they can no longer cause any harm.

“There’s times where we’re so stressed that we actually have to kind of group hug each other,” Sargi told Global News of the intense filming environments his team encountered, where they used a variety of paranormal investigation tools, psychic communication and heaps of intuition to determine how and why each haunted object came to be. “We had to do a lot of it, especially when it’s a location that’s known for having some type of really evil entity inside of it.”

Global News sat down with Sargi to discuss all things Repossessed, including the creepiest item that didn’t make the cut for the series (warning: it’s seriously spooky), the Canadian building that’s high on his bucket list to investigate and his advice on what to do if you think you have a cursed or haunted object in your possession.

You can watch what Sargi had to say in the video, above.

‘Repossessed’ airs on the History Channel and is now available to stream on StackTV.

Global News, History and StackTV are all properties of Corus Entertainment.