Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitobans can pay respects to late grand chief Merrick at legislature Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 12:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Grand Chief Cathy Merrick remembered'
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick remembered
A grand chief remembered. Global's Marney Blunt looks back at the life of Cathy Merrick and why friends and colleagues say she made a major difference.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitobans are invited to pay their respects to the late Cathy Merrick at the Manitoba legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

Merrick, who had served as grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs since 2022, died suddenly on Friday at 62 after collapsing outside a Winnipeg courthouse while speaking with reporters.

She made history in October 2022 when she was elected as the first-ever woman to lead AMC.

A passionate advocate for First Nations people and communities, Merrick was at the forefront of the push to search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous victims of a Winnipeg serial killer.

She was also known for her efforts to reform the child-welfare system and to improve health care and other services in Manitoba First Nations.

At the time of her collapse Friday, she was speaking out against the acquittal of a Manitoba corrections officer who was charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate.

Story continues below advertisement

Merrick is lying in state and there will be a public viewing Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., where people can also sign a book of condolences. The book will be available to sign from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the rest of the week before being gifted to her family.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Arrangements have also been made for a wake and a funeral in her home community of Pimicikamak Cree Nation, where she was a longtime councillor, followed by a five-year stint as chief. Merrick’s remains will leave Winnipeg for Cross Lake, Man., on Thursday.

The flags at the legislature will stay at half-mast until the funeral Saturday.

Grand Chief of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Cathy Merrick spoke to supporters at a rally at the Manitoba Legislature in 2023. Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will lie in state at the provincial legislature following her sudden death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John WoodsGrand Chief of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Cathy Merrick speaks to supporters as they gather at a rally for provincial funding to search two landfills for the bodies of Mercedes Myron and Morgan Harris and other missing people at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Merrick will lie in state at the provincial legislature following her sudden death on Friday. View image in full screen
Grand Chief of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Cathy Merrick spoke to supporters at a rally at the Manitoba legislature in 2023. Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will lie in state at the provincial legislature following her sudden death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. Canadian Press file photo
Trending Now

Lying in state isn’t a common honour in Manitoba.

According to a provincial spokesperson, it has only happened five times before in more than 125 years — most recently for former MP and MLA Elijah Harper in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba has no established guidelines as to who can receive a provincial lying-in-state. It’s at the discretion of the premier.

Others given the honour include John Christian Schultz, a former MP, senator and lieutenant-governor of Manitoba, in 1896. Another lieutenant-governor, James Albert Manning Aikins, followed in 1929, along with former premiers Hugh John Macdonald (also in 1929) and Romond Roblin in 1937.

Click to play video: 'One-on-one with new AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick'
One-on-one with new AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices