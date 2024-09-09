Menu

Crime

Puppies found dead northeast of Edmonton died as a result of human involvement: RCMP

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 6:04 pm
A walking path in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. on Monday, September 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A walking path in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. on Monday, September 9, 2024. Global News
Two puppies that were found dead northeast of Edmonton early last month died as a result of human involvement and suffered significant trauma, according to the RCMP.

The puppies were found on a walking path in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 5. The path is located parallel to Highway 15 near 95th Street, across from the Walmart parking lot.

A necropsy was done nine days later. In an update on Monday afternoon, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said the puppies were male golden retrievers, or a cross thereof, and they were about six to eight weeks old.

RCMP said it appears the puppies were dead before being placed near the walking path.

Police are asking the public for help with the case.

“We would like to speak with anyone who may have knowledge of who is responsible for these puppies. This could include coming across an advertisement for puppies for sale or witnessing anything suspicious in nature,” police said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment at 780-997-7900. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

