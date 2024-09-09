Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest suspect after video posted with threats to kill officer

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 5:56 pm
On Aug. 31, RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., were made aware of a Facebook video featuring a man with a gun, standing on his front porch, threatening to kill an officer. View image in full screen
On Aug. 31, RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., were made aware of a Facebook video featuring a man with a gun, standing on his front porch, threatening to kill an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The RCMP are thanking the public for their hand in arresting a man accused of threatening to kill a police officer.

On Aug. 31, Mounties in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., were made aware of a Facebook video featuring a man with a gun, standing on his front porch, threatening to kill an officer nearby who was arresting someone.

RCMP say the officer didn’t know the man was making the threats.

Crews got to the house as soon as they could and ordered people out of the home where the video was taken. Five people came out, and one man remains behind bars.

Another man could not be found at the time but has since been arrested.

He has been charged with uttering threats and gun-related offences.

