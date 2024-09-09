Manitoba RCMP arrest suspect after video posted with threats to kill officer

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP are thanking the public for their hand in arresting a man accused of threatening to kill a police officer.

On Aug. 31, Mounties in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., were made aware of a Facebook video featuring a man with a gun, standing on his front porch, threatening to kill an officer nearby who was arresting someone.

RCMP say the officer didn’t know the man was making the threats.

Crews got to the house as soon as they could and ordered people out of the home where the video was taken. Five people came out, and one man remains behind bars.

Another man could not be found at the time but has since been arrested.

He has been charged with uttering threats and gun-related offences.

