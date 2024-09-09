‘We feared for his life’: 5-year-old hit by car trying to catch school bus in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The calls to police came in at around 8 a.m. on Monday after a five-year-old boy and his grandfather were hit by a car while trying to catch the boy’s school bus.

“At first, we feared for the life of the five-year-old, but medical authorities told us (he’s out of) danger — several injuries but no danger to his life,” said Anthony Dorélas, Montreal police spokesperson.

Police say the boy and his 63-year-old grandfather were waiting for the school bus on 81st Avenue, in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

According to neighbours, as the bus drew closer, the two realized they were waiting for it on the wrong side of the street.

As they attempted to cross the street, not at an intersection, a car hit them.

“The little kid was crying so I went down (my front steps) and there was a lot of people and I called 911,” said Daniel Ricard, a neighbour who heard the impact of the collision from inside his home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver, a 34-year-old woman, was transported to hospital for nervous shock.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Witnesses say two children were in the car when the collision occurred.

Though an investigation is underway for police to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, neighbours say speed is an issue on this residential road.

“On this street, usually is 40 kilometres an hour, but during the day people drive 50, 60,” Ricard said.

The incident marks the third time a child has been hit by a vehicle in Montreal in less than a week.

Last Thursday, a six-year-old suffered minor injuries after being hit by a small school bus in Ahunstic-Cartierville.

The same day, a three-year-old was hit by an SUV in downtown Montreal while heading to daycare.

Police are calling on the public to be vigilant.

“Cyclists, pedestrians, people in the car: pay more attention, because the safety of everyone is a concern for everyone,” Dorélas said.

Road safety director at CAA-Quebec André Durocher echoed those thoughts, adding that if we all do our part, more of these incidents could potentially be avoided.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let’s say you have to take a school bus, maybe arrive at a way that you’ll be on the same side of the bus and not have to cross the road,” Durocher said.

“Speeding — people are stressed, there’s streets people have to go around for construction, maybe drivers don’t pay 100 per cent on the road, they’re concerned about stuff, there’s stress. All of these things.”