Groups want Alberta coal hearings adjourned while Appeal Court considers applications

At least two groups are asking Alberta’s energy regulator to call off hearings on coal exploration in the Rocky Mountains while the province’s top court considers whether the applications are valid.

The Municipal District of Ranchland and the Pekisko Group, an organization of ranchers, have asked the Alberta Energy Regulator to adjourn hearings into Northback Holdings’ plans for Grassy Mountain in southwestern Alberta.

They say the hearings could be a waste of time and money if the Alberta Court of Appeal rules against the regulator.

Last month, the court said it would accept an appeal of the regulator’s decision to accept Northback’s applications.

The court said it needed to rule on whether the regulator’s decision was correct, despite a ban on coal mining in the Rockies and environmental panels having already denied Northback’s plans.

The hearings into the exploration applications were supposed to begin in December and run into January.

No date has been set for the Court of Appeal hearing.

The Grassy Mountain steelmaking coal project near Crowsnest Pass has been before regulators for years and was denied permits by both the Alberta and federal governments in 2021 after a lengthy environmental assessment.

Proponent Benga Mining, now named Northback, lost an appeal of that decision in Alberta’s top court and the Supreme Court of Canada declined to reconsider it.

Northback has applied for exploration and water diversion licences.