30 people injured after alleged drunk driver crashes into Arizona Elks Lodge

A 73-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly drove his vehicle through the side of an Elks Lodge in Arizona, injuring at least 30 people. Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the Saturday night crash.

A photo of the aftermath shows a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the middle of a room littered with cinderblocks and toppled chairs. The chaotic scene is visible through a gaping hole in the side of the building where a door once stood.

The driver of the vehicle, Thomas Edward Kain, was arrested by police and is being held in Pinal County. Kain was at the Elks Lodge that night and was about to leave in his truck when he accidentally drove forward into the building, police said.

Ten people were rushed to multiple nearby hospitals by ambulance after the crash. Fifteen others were treated at the scene for minor injuries and at least five others drove themselves to local hospitals for treatment, Apache Junction police wrote in a release. At least one individual was in critical but stable condition.

Officer Darrin Hatch told The Associated Press that police received a 911 call from a patron at the Elks Lodge, who said they saw Kain leave the lodge bar and get into his truck before the crash.

“This accident shows just how dangerous it can be to drink and drive,” police warned in their press release. “We are grateful that there were no fatalities, and this story could have ended very differently. We want everyone to remember that drunk driving can have serious consequences, not just for the driver but for everyone around them.”

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control is doing its own investigation into the incident, separate from the Apache Junction Police Department.

The Elks Lodge in Apache Junction has a restaurant and bar on the premises, as is typical of most Elks Lodges. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is an American fraternal order that was founded in 1868 as a private members’ club.

At the time of the crash, the Elks Lodge was hosting an open mic night, according to the club’s calendar.

The photo of the crash aftermath shows a small stage set up at the back of the room as well as sound equipment.

The Apache Junction Elks Lodge addressed the “unfortunate incident” on Facebook, writing: “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we want to recognize the tireless efforts of the first responders who assisted.”

Google Maps shows that the Elks Lodge is temporarily closed.