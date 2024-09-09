Menu

Politics

‘It’s just been sitting there’: Red River Ex wants to redevelop Blumberg Sports Complex

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
The Red River Exhibition Association says it wants to take over management of the city-owned John Blumberg Sports Complex just west of Winnipeg.
The Red River Exhibition Association says it wants to take over management of the city-owned John Blumberg Sports Complex just west of Winnipeg.

The Ex’s CEO, Garth Rogerson, said the city posted an opportunity to lease the property, which is currently without a leaseholder, and if council approves, the association has big plans for the area.

“Not just soccer, let’s get those sports fields doing multiple sports: flag football, disc sports, lacrosse, archery — let’s just really turn it into a dynamic multidimensional space,” Rogerson told Global Winnipeg.

“And of course get that softball complex back up,” Rogerson added. “It was closed down because of needing repairs. … Well, we’re willing to do those repairs.

“We’re not looking for any money from the city. We’ll undertake all those maintenance costs and get the facility back operational, and be a dynamic new park facility for Winnipeg.”

Rogerson said the proposed revamp wouldn’t only be sports-focused, with additional plans to redevelop the riverbank, add a dog park and create walking trails.

“We submitted a very detailed business plan on how we could revitalize that and engage the entire community — take that park from surplus to fully active.

“It’s just been sitting there. There’s been community outcry about potential selling it, and the community doesn’t want that. The community wants park spaces, and of course, that’s a mandate of the city to have those park spaces.”

Council has not yet made a decision on the Ex’s proposal.

