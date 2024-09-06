Five-run sixth inning leads Goldeyes to Game 2 win over Sioux Falls

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes offence finally broke through when they needed it most.

A five-run sixth inning led the Fish to a 7-3 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries in Game 2 of the West Division Semifinal series at Blue Cross Park Friday night.

The series now comes down to a winner-take-all Game 3 Saturday night in Winnipeg at 6 p.m.

After a 5-0 loss Wednesday night in Game 1, the Goldeyes trailed 3-1 after five innings on Friday and had been held to just two hits.

But in the sixth inning, the Fish used the long ball to pull ahead for good. Max Murphy drilled a two-run homer to tie the game at 3, and then Edwin Arroyo put Winnipeg in front with a three-run dinger later in the inning.

The Goldeyes haven’t been eliminated at home since they were part of the Northern League in 2009 and are 8-3 when facing elimination since 2011.

The other West Division Semifinal will also go to a third and deciding game after Sioux City defeated Fargo-Moorhead 7-1 Friday night.