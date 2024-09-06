SIU investigates after 57-year-old man fatally shot by Windsor police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot by a Windsor police officer on Friday.

Windsor police say officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the downtown area around 11 a.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the suspect was shot by police during the incident.

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Windsor police say the Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation.

The SIU said its investigators were heading to the scene of the shooting.