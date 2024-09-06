Menu

Crime

SIU investigates after 57-year-old man fatally shot by Windsor police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle is on the scene as trucks make their way to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct.4, 2021. Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot by a Windsor police officer on Friday. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is on the scene as trucks make their way to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Oct.4, 2021. Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot by a Windsor police officer on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot by a Windsor police officer on Friday.

Windsor police say officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the downtown area around 11 a.m.

They say the suspect was shot by police during the incident.

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Windsor police say the Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation.

The SIU said its investigators were heading to the scene of the shooting.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

