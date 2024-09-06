Federal Liberal joins call for investigation into mysterious N.B. brain illness

Send this page to someone via email

A Liberal member of Parliament has called for a federal investigation into a cluster of mysterious neurological illnesses in New Brunswick linked to 39 deaths.

Jenica Atwin, who represents Fredericton in the House of Commons, wrote to federal Health Minister Mark Holland on Tuesday to demand “a full investigation” into the cluster of diseases. There are now more than 430 cases in the province, including 111 that involve patients younger than 45, she wrote.

“Whether these cases represent new or unknown illnesses, the prevalence among young patients in such a small geographic area has clearly demonstrated an anomaly worth investigating,” Atwin said.

New Brunswick health officials first alerted doctors about a growing cluster of people with a neurological syndrome of unknown origin in 2021. At the time, officials said there were 43 cases under investigation, involving patients with symptoms similar to those of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare degenerative brain disorder.

The following year, officials announced that a case review involving 48 people suffering from a neurological syndrome of unknown cause found that the patients didn’t have symptoms in common or a shared illness. Health authorities concluded in a February 2022 report that “there is no evidence of a cluster with a neurological syndrome of unknown cause.”

In an emailed statement, the Department of Health said only one doctor — Alier Marrero — has notified the province of patients suffering from these illnesses. Marrero raised new concerns about the illnesses in 2023, and the department said it was still waiting for him to submit 253 medical files, the statement said.

“Once we have the data necessary, we will evaluate the submissions and determine next steps, if any,” said spokesperson Katelin Dean.

Attempts to reach Marrero were unsuccessful.

Susan Holt, leader of the province’s Liberal Opposition, said last week that she would immediately launch an investigation into the “mystery illness” if her party wins the October election.

“The number of cases has quadrupled,” Holt said in an interview Friday, referring to the report released by the province in 2022. “Maybe there’s now enough data to make better connections between what might be the causes. There’s a significant number of younger people that this is affecting, so I think it absolutely merits a second look.”

Holt said she has been in contact with a number of affected families, who she said feel frustrated and scared. She welcomed Atwin’s demand for a federal examination.

“New Brunswickers need to know what’s making us sick,” she said. “Federal assistance in a full scientific investigation into the causes of a mystery illness is welcome.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada said provinces and territories take the lead on local health investigations, and it is up to those jurisdictions to request federal help. In the event of the request, the agency would lead an outbreak or cluster investigation if there was “a high potential for, or evidence of, cross-jurisdictional impacts,” said an email statement Friday.

The agency said it previously assisted public health officials in New Brunswick, at their request, with data collection and reporting about the illnesses. “PHAC maintains an open dialogue with (Public Health New Brunswick) and remains ready to discuss additional support, if requested,” the agency said.

“We are aware of the letter from MP Atwin and extend our sympathies to those who have suffered and are suffering from debilitating illnesses.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.