2 youths charged after students bear-sprayed at southeast Edmonton junior high school

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say two students are facing charges after bear spray was used inside a southside junior high school on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at Kate Chegwin School, a Grade 7 to Grade 9 school in the area of 31st Avenue and 48th Street.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said Friday that a male student bear-sprayed a group of students inside the school and then fled to a nearby home. A spokesperson with Edmonton Public Schools said the incident happened near a washroom during a nutrition break just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said another male student then broke into the home to which the first student fled and bear-sprayed the people inside. Both youths were arrested.

View image in full screen Kate Chegwin School in south Edmonton on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Global News

The staff and students directly affected by the bear spray were immediately moved outside. Several students received first aid from first responders at the school, according to the public school spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

At about 11:45 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services deemed the air was safe for students and staff to go back inside. The school extended lunch outside for an extra half an hour “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the school board.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We take incidents like this seriously and the school is following up with the individuals involved,” read a statement from Edmonton Public Schools.

“The school focused on working with emergency personnel to ensure students and staff were safe and there was no further risk to students. A letter was sent to parents yesterday afternoon as soon as all the information was confirmed and regular operations resumed.”

1:44 Edmonton council to debate banning sale of bear spray to people under 18

Police said the boy who allegedly used the bear spray in the school is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

The other boy is facing charges of break and enter and commit assault, possession of a weapon and mischief.

The ages of the students is not known.