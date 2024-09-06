Menu

Canada

United Way KFL&A kick-starts annual fundraising campaign

By Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 2:50 pm
2 min read
United Way KFL&A. View image in full screen
United Way KFL&A. Kaytlyn Poberznick/Global News
Friday morning’s United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington campaign kick-off breakfast was full stories like Sadie Augustyn’s. When she began volunteering for United Way at nine years old, she never imagined that she would one day need its resources herself.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy at age 10 and had to turn to the community organization for support.

“I was completely new to this, and so was my family. I hadn’t even heard of a seizure before, so the United Way was very valuable in helping me keep going through school and get to where I am today,” Augustyn said.

Today, Augustyn is the president of the board of directors for Epilepsy Southeastern Ontario, one of the agencies funded by United Way.

“It’s just so much fun. I love helping others and seeing the smiles and successes of people despite the struggles they face,” she adds.

People like Augustyn are assisting United Way in its fundraising efforts. Despite challenging times, campaign chair Joanne Langlois says it’s impressive how Kingston rallies together to consistently meet its fundraising goals.

“It’s really hard to come up with a number that feels accurate but also achievable. Obviously, if we can exceed that number, that would be fantastic,” Langlois said.

This year’s target is $3.95 million, $30,000 more than last year’s total.

“With all the workplace campaigns starting up, people will get involved, and there will be events and barbecues. It’s the whole city coming together,” Langlois said.

“It’s important to have access to United Way and what their member agencies provide because we all need to succeed,” Augustyn added.

And people like Augustyn are proof that the funds do help lead to success.

The campaign runs until the end of November, and Langlois hopes Kingston will come together to reach the goal.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

