Crime

14-year-old girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon school

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
A 14-year-old girl from Evan Hardy Collegiate has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson after a 15-year-old girl was set on fire Thursday. View image in full screen
A 14-year-old girl from Evan Hardy Collegiate has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson after a 15-year-old girl was set on fire Thursday. Global News
Saskatoon police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a student was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.

The girl appeared in provincial court Friday morning and was also charged with aggravated assault and arson.

Police say the victim, a 15-year-old girl, is in serious condition in hospital.

Officers say a teacher was injured while trying to put out the fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday, and the division says other staff were also hurt.

“I believe that the situation could have been much worse and could have been more out of control if we hadn’t had an officer there right away,” Sgt. Ken Kane, with the Saskatoon police school resource unit, said Thursday.

“This is not something we ever expected or could prepare for.”

Saskatoon Public Schools says the accused was also a student.

Classes were cancelled Thursday and Friday.

More info to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

