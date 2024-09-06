14-year-old girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon school

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a student was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.

The girl appeared in provincial court Friday morning and was also charged with aggravated assault and arson.

Police say the victim, a 15-year-old girl, is in serious condition in hospital.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers say a teacher was injured while trying to put out the fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday, and the division says other staff were also hurt.

“I believe that the situation could have been much worse and could have been more out of control if we hadn’t had an officer there right away,” Sgt. Ken Kane, with the Saskatoon police school resource unit, said Thursday.

“This is not something we ever expected or could prepare for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon Public Schools says the accused was also a student.

Classes were cancelled Thursday and Friday.

More info to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press