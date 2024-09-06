14-year-old girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon school

Saskatoon police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a student was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
The girl appeared in provincial court Friday morning and was also charged with aggravated assault and arson.
Police say the victim, a 15-year-old girl, is in serious condition in hospital.
Get breaking National news
Officers say a teacher was injured while trying to put out the fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday, and the division says other staff were also hurt.
“I believe that the situation could have been much worse and could have been more out of control if we hadn’t had an officer there right away,” Sgt. Ken Kane, with the Saskatoon police school resource unit, said Thursday.
“This is not something we ever expected or could prepare for.”
Saskatoon Public Schools says the accused was also a student.
Classes were cancelled Thursday and Friday.
More info to come.
— with files from The Canadian Press
- Trial underway for French man accused of inviting dozens of men to rape his wife
- 1 dead, another injured as N.B. RCMP issue alert about armed man at large
- Georgia school shooting suspect interviewed by police for online threats in 2023
- Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax charges months after gun conviction
Comments